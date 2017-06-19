Florentino Perez will stay on as Real Madrid president until 2021, after no candidate ran against him.Perez was first elected in 2000.On Monday, the La Liga and European champions announced that he has won another term uncontested.The 70-year-old has overseen a period of continued success at Madrid. Last season, they claimed their third Champions League in four seasons and also clinched the Liga title for the first time since 2012.Having brought in the era of the Galacticos in Madrid, Perez and the club could continue that approach by adding Monaco star Kylian Mbappe this off-season.However, doubts have emerged over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.