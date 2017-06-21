Ffive persons, including four minors and one 40-year-old woman died in a stampede, while collecting N500 alms (Zakkat) in Katsina State.Meanwhile, the state’s Police Command said it had arrested one Kamal Ma’a Gafi, who was giving the alms.The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident and arrest, also said the incident left 15 persons with injuries. The incident was said to have happened when hundreds of the alms seekers converged at the Rafin Dadi residence of Kamal Ma’a Gafai and began a stampede while struggling to get alms.DSP Isah said victims from the incident were taken to the General Hospital in the state, treated and discharged, while Gafi is currently in Police custody and investigation into the matter is on.