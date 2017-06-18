The Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Ikeja GRA residence of a former Chief of General Staff, Lt-General Oladipo Diya went up in flames last night, destroying valuables running into millions of naira.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.Gen. Diya was not at home when the fire started.Personnel of the Lagos State Fire Service and those of the State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), as well as Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni rushed to the scene to help put out the inferno.It was also not immediately known whether anyone died in the incident.