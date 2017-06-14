A massive fire has engulfed a 27-storey block of flats in London, with reports of people trapped in their homes.









According to The Guardian (UK), the inferno, which started in the early hours of Wednesday, has had more than 200 firefighters struggling to contain it.

Over 200 people are reported to be residents in the burning tower located on the Lancaster West Estate, north Kensington.

The Metropolitan Police said residents were being evacuated from the tower block. However a large number of people are yet to be accounted for.

An eyewitness said people were jumping from the burning building.

According to her, she woke when her son noticed fire outside the window. “We grabbed what we could – when we opened up the door we saw a lot of smoke.

“By the time she and her son escaped the building its entire left side was on fire ‘from top to bottom’ she said.

A witness told BBC radio “It’s just an inferno. I can hear people screaming, ‘Help me, help me,’ but the building is too big.”

As dawn broke, columns of thick black smoke continued to rise from the building and ash filled the air, as firefighters tackled the blaze from the ground.





Watch video below:



