There is confusion at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Finance as civil servants attached to the ministry on Monday embarked on a mild protest over alleged poor welfare condition.The protest began at about 11am on the first floor of the ministry, with the workers demanding the removal of the Director of Finance and Account, Mr. Daniel Garba, for allegedly refusing to approve their welfare packages.While some of them were on the first floor demanding Garba’s removal, others moved to the fourth floor where the office of the Permanent Secretary, Mahmoud Dutse, was located and also demanded for his redeployment.The workers alleged that the leadership of the ministry has not been taking the issue of their welfare seriously.