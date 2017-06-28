 FIFA Confederation Cup: Bravo Saves Three Penalties, Put Chile in Final | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Alexis Sanchez’s Chile are first through to the Confederations Cup final on penalties after a star turn from Claudio Bravo.


The Chileans appeared to snatch victory in the closing moments of extra-time when Arturo Vidal hit the bar, and then Martin Rodriguez did the same off the rebound.

But it was down to a shootout to decide who would face Mexico or Germany in the decider and the Manchester City keeper proved the hero.
Three saves from the much-maligned Blues stopper meant Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t even get a chance to shoot from the spot as he Euro 2016 champions bowed out.

