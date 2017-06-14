Iran has secured a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup scheduled to hold in Russia.The Iranian became the second team to qualify for the tournament after pummeling Uzbekistan 2-0 in Tehran.Goals from Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi ensured Iran, coached by Carlos Queiroz, will appear at successive World Cups for the first time.Victory meant they opened an eight-point advantage over their opponents, who are third in the table.It would be recalled that five-time winners, Brazil, were the first team to join hosts – Russia – at the global soccer fiesta.The top two teams in each of Asia’s two qualifying groups progress to the World Cup, while the teams in third place go into a series of play-offs.