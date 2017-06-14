Over 2,000 former Niger Delta militants, who are beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s amnesty programme, have commenced training in farming technology at the College of Agriculture in Iguoriakhi, Edo State.The exercise which is part of plans by the Federal Government to reintegrate the beneficiaries into the society, will have them trained in different farming techniques to make them self-reliant after the three months training period.Speaking during the induction exercise, Chief Consultant to the Amnesty Office, Mr Austin Atakpu, said that the aim of the exercise was to equip the trainees with agricultural skills which will give them the opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of the country.“It is not going to be training alone. They will be empowered through the Amnesty Office to set up their own businesses. We are expecting that the beneficiaries will key into the President Muhammadu Buhari agricultural programme, so that after the training, they will be fully reintegrated into the society and start life afresh as big farmers,” he said.Special Adviser to the President on Amnesty Affairs, Gen. Paul Boro (retd), represented by Mr Kenneth Ehigie, tasked the beneficiaries to make the Amnesty Office and the Federal Government proud by completing their programme without blemish, to ensure that the aim of the programme was achieved.In his remarks, the Provost College of Education Iguoriakhi, Dr Friday Obasogie, said the institution was well equipped to provide the facilities needed for the training.