Another suspected kidnapper has been caught in Lagos but this time it's a female. The suspect was caught yesterday in Elepe, Ikorodu, Lagos as she tried to steal a little girl from her mother's room.





People gathered and helped her pin the woman down. The woman, who is in her early 30s, was beaten after which she allegedly confessed that a man sent her on the mission and she's usually paid N500,000 for each child she kidnaps.





She was saved from getting lynched by the timely intervention of police.