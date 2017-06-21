The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a man, identified as Bekewei Francis and his son David for alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.Late Olumide Odimayo was allegedly abducted by some hoodlums in his house at Igbotu in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State last Thursday and he was also allegedly killed by the suspected kidnappers.The abductors allegedly threw the deceased’s lifeless body into a river between Sabomi and Igbotu communities in LGA.The police, however, arrested eight persons, including Francis and his son, in connection with the kidnap.The other six arrested alongside the father and son are Fikesei Inuesokan, Ekan Roman, Gbamila Success, Bodidi Idowu, Saturday Amos and Ijanboh Kehinde.They were paraded at the police headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital on Wednesday.Parading the suspects, the Ondo State Police Command, Mrs Hilda Harrison confirmed that the suspects were among the hoodlums that kidnapped and killed the APC chieftain, noting that no fewer than 15 persons were involved in the dastardly act.Harrison said, “it was very disheartening that this could still be happening in this state”She explained that one AK49 rifle with 21 rounds live ammunition was recovered from David, adding that efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the kidnapping gang.The commissioner, who advised people of the state to be security conscious of their environment, said the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation on the incident.The suspect, Francis said he was arrested by the police because his son was involved in the abduction of the politician, saying he never participated in the crime.However, his son, David confessed to the crime but said they did not kill the deceased.“We didn’t kill him, we left him beside a river when the vigilante group were chasing us, he was very weak, we did not kill him,” he said.Share