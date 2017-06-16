Anthony Joshua’s family in Sagamu, Ogun State, said on Thursday they had begun preparations for the homecoming of the world heavyweight boxing champion.Joshua, who became the world heavyweight champion after defeating Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in 11 rounds at Wembley Stadium in April, is set to visit the country in August.One of the uncles of the boxer, Adedamola Joshua, said, “The family has begun plans for the visit of Anthony in August. We are aware that a private company wants to bring him to the country to motivate the younger ones.“We have given them our support and we have also started to make our own plans on how to ensure that the visit is successful. We will work with them to see how he can visit the family home and also see some other important places.“Anthony is now a role model for many youths in the country and his visit should be a well-planned event.”The boxer’s cousin, Raymond Ajakaiye, said, “The family is excited to work with the organisers of the visit. Anthony is one of our own and we are looking forward to August when the visit will take place. The elders and the youths have started plans on how to make it memorable – both for Anthony and the family.”Meanwhile, a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly representing Sagamu 1, Yinka Mafe, says he had moved a motion on the floor of the assembly to name the Gateway Stadium after the boxing champion.He said this in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Thursday.The lawmaker said, “I have moved the motion for the renaming of the Gateway Stadium on the floor of the assembly, and we are liaising with the executive arm on how to make this possible.”Mafe also said he was in contact with the chairman of the Sagamu Local Government Area over to name the stadium after British-born Nigerian pugilist, whose father comes from Sagamu.