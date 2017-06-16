The All Progressives Congress’ Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Segun Oni, has joined the Ekiti governorship race.He would make on open declaration in July, the Director-General of the Segun Oni Campaign, Dr. Ife Arowosoge, said on Thursday at the maiden meeting of APC leaders and members from all the 16 local government areas working for the 2018 aspiration of the former governor.Arowosoge, a former House of Representatives member, revealed that Oni had sent letters of his intention to vie for governorship in 2018 to the party’s executives at ward, local government and state levels.According to him, Oni is joining the race based on ‘clarion calls’ from interest groups including teachers, civil servants, local government workers, retirees, youths and women.Arowosoge said, “This is the man we have chosen to work for; we are not ashamed to associate with this man of integrity and we must ensure that he wins both the primary and governorship election with a landslide.“The slogan of 16-0 against the APC must not only stop, it must be reversed; it will be 16-0 against the PDP.“The political atmosphere is most favourable for our party now and the only person people are demanding our party to give them is Chief Olusegun Oni who they are ready to vote in as governor, come 2018.”The DG said Oni had the experience, exposure and pedigree to make a difference if given the chance to occupy the governor’s chair again, describing him as ‘simple, plain-minded, intelligent, humble, respectful, incorruptible, responsible and God-fearing’.