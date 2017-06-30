Popular preacher and an ex-General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. Wilson Badejo has proposed death penalty for corrupt public officials and others found guilty of corruption.

The outspoken clergyman, who is also the Visioner/Chairman, Wilson Badejo Foundation, made this known on Thursday during a briefing on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the foundation in Lagos.

Badejo described corruption as a “terrible plague”, which “needs a drastic measure”.

He stated that the use of death penalty could be the final measure to combat corruption which had negatively affected both public and private facets of the country.

“As a preacher, I am for the sanctity of life. I am pro-life. But in spite of that, and our democracy notwithstanding, I strongly advise that we copy China, which, only last year, decided that those found guilty of high-sum embezzlement or bribe-taking should be executed.

“Maybe if we try the death penalty for corruption and implement the policy steadfastly without minding whose ox is gored, people will stop this madness called looting.

“Maybe it would stop people from stealing our commonwealth blindly and flaunting their blood money in our faces, spraying and dancing on mint-fresh dollars at social parties, making millions of honest and hard-working Nigerians to look like fools,” he said.