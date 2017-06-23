Members of the Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky-led Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) will observe their annual Quds Day march across the country today.The Shi’ites, during the event in 2014, clashed with the Army, leading to the death of over 30 members of the movement, including El-Zakzaky’s three sons.The 2014 clash is the genesis of the Shi’ites/Army crisis, before that of December 2015, which led to the arrest and detention of El-Zakzaky and his wife.The movement, in a statement yesterday by its spokesman, Ibrahim Musa said the march is a peaceful demonstration in support of victims of Zionism, and against illegal occupation of Palestine by Israeli.The statement reads: “The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has been in the forefront in observing the Quds Day, which is well attended by Muslims and non-Muslims alike, on the last Friday of Ramadan. This year’s event is set to hold tomorrow Friday (today), 28 Ramadan, 1437, equivalent to June 23, 2017.“The IMN, hereby, call on all people of conscience to join in commemorating this annual event, by lending a voice to the oppressed people of Palestine, while condemning the Israeli atrocities on them. The march will hold in over 24 cities across the country, and everyone is invited to attend.“The day is commemorated based on conscience, and not only on religious consideration, as victims of Zionism and illegal occupation of Palestine include Muslims and Christians alike. Moreover, pro-Palestinian protest marches such as this are organised in all parts of the world, including Europe and America, to mark the International Quds Day.“We also seize this opportunity to call on the Nigerian government to release Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who has been most active in this cause of struggle for humanity and lost his children for it. Today marks his 588th day in detention, despite a substantive court order for his release.”