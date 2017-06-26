Exactly 50 days after President Muhammadu Buhari left the country for medical treatment in the United Kingdom, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, on Sunday urged Nigerian Muslims to pray for the President.The President had first left on a medical vacation in January for the same purpose and returned to the country in March.El-Rufai urged Muslims to remember the President in their prayers as they celebrate Sallah.He said, “As we celebrate, let us do so in moderation. Let us remember our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, in our prayers.”El-Rufai, who prayed at the Murtala Square Prayer Ground, Kaduna, also called on Muslims to pray for peace in the land.He said, “In the name of Allah, the beneficent, the merciful, I wish to congratulate our Muslim community on the successful conclusion of the month of Ramadan. In the last few weeks, many of us have fasted, prayed and reflected on the lessons of faith.“As we celebrate the conclusion of fasting, we pray for Allah to bless our country and bless our state. We ask for the Almighty’s protection over our land, and all our people.”Also, the Arewa Consultative Forum, in its Sallah message, called on Nigerians, especially Muslims, to devote themselves to pray for peace and the President.The National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, in a statement, noted that in the spirit of the season, Nigerians should embrace peaceful dialogue as the most civilized means of addressing grievances rather than ‘engage in hate speeches of threats’.“The ACF, therefore, wishes the Muslim Ummah a peaceful and happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration. It equally urges Nigerians to devote themselves to prayers for unity, peaceful coexistence and to pray for our dear President Muhammadu Buhari. The ACF wishes President Buhari quick recovery and early return home to continue with the daunting task of governance,” the body added.