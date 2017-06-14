The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to take legal action and embark on protests if the Ayodele Fayose administration misapplies the N9.6 billion Paris Club refund.The party said it was aware of the governor’s alleged move to launch “a fresh wave of brainwashing sessions among workers and traditional rulers to distort facts on the Paris Club cash in order to short-change Ekiti people again”.It faulted Fayose’s claim that the state’s share of the money was N4 billion after debts and local government deductions.APC insisted that under the Paris Club refund protocol, the cash released to the state was neither subject to debts nor local government deductions because it is a special fund meant for the payment of salaries.In a statement yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, by its Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, APC said it will be on the side of the people and will disallow fraud, selfishness, greed and wickedness to continue to the advantage of one man while Ekiti people suffer as a responsible opposition party.The statement said: “We are aware that after our great party, the APC, yesterday (Monday) educated Ekiti people and workers in particular about the details and truth about the N9.5 billion Paris Club refund to Ekiti State, Governor Fayose has begun a fresh and more aggressive propaganda to have his way to selfishly misapply the money.