Some gubernatorial aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti state have suspended their ambition to enable Governor Ayodele Fayose seek legal redress over his aborted first tenure as governor of the state, and possibly re-contest in the gubernatorial election in 2018.The aspirants include current Deputy Governor of the state, Kolapo Olusola, from Ikere Local Government Area, Bisi Omoyeni, Ikere LGA, Sikiru Tae Lawal, Ado LGA, Kayode Oso, Ado LGA, Owoseni Ajayi, Ise LGA and Bisi Komolafe, Efon LGA, said they suspended their gubernatorial aspirations pending the determination of the matter in court.However the name of one of the party’s prominent aspirant and the spokesperson for the Ahmed Makarfi’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye was conspicuously missing in the communique made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti yesterday.The communique of their meeting which was co-signed by the aspirants and read by the Deputy Governor Olusola reads in part: “That the Supreme Court in the case of APC versus PDP & ORS resolved that the first tenure of Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose was unlawfully terminated in a civilian coup-like manner and hence deserves redress.’’