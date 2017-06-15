The Nigerian Senate, on Thursday, adjourned plenary for 3 weeks, to commemorate the 2nd anniversary of the 8th Assembly and Eid-El-Fitri festival.









Recall that, both chambers of the 8th National Assembly marked the 2nd anniversary on Friday, 9th June 2017, where past presiding officers and leaders of political parties were in attendance.





It is also expected that, Muslim faithful across the world would be celebrating the feast of Eid-El-Fitri on 25th and 26th June 2017.





After the routine session of Thursday, the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan moved for an adjournment which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio.





The Senate, therefore, adjourned plenary to Tuesday, 4th July, 2017, for legislative activities.