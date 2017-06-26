The Eid-El-Fitr festivities were celebrated peacefully in most states of the Northeast, as security was tightened in Borno and Yobe – the two states worst hit by the activities of insurgents.Reports by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) indicated that vehicular movements were restricted in the two states for certain period, to avert any ugly incident, especially during the congregation prayers.Borno Police Command had announced total ban on vehicular movement during the prayer time, resulting in the closure of most roads in the metropolis.Security personnel were also deployed to prayer grounds to screen worshippers thoroughly at the entrance.Some worshippers interviewed hailed the security agents for their efforts in ensuring security at the prayer grounds.The police had deployed 2,000 personnel across the state to ensure adequate security during the celebrations.In Yobe, the congregation prayers were conducted peacefully, just as a 12-hour restriction on vehicular movements was also enforced across the state.Armed security men and vigilante groups were placed at strategic locations to keep vigil on movement of people to the prayer grounds.In the past, cases of suicide bombing were experienced at prayers grounds in Damaturu, especially during the peak of Boko Haram insurgency.Some Muslim faithful in Damaturu expressed gratitude to God for the peace enjoyed in the state throughout the one month Fasting period.In his Sallah message, the state governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, urged the people to use the period to pray for the country and improved health for President Muhammadu Buhari.“We should also, as good citizens, more than ever before, and be prepared to work and act together in our resolve for the attainment of a happier and more prosperous future for our State and indeed our great country, Nigeria,” he said.The situation was also the same in Adamawa, another state that had grappled with the menace of Boko Haram insurgents.NAN reports that no ugly incident was recorded across the state, just as rainfall forced a shift in the venue of the congregation prayers, from open prayer ground, to Yola Central Mosque.The rainfall also affected the staging of durbar at the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, usually associated with such celebrations.Receiving members of various groups and associations who paid him Sallah homage, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow said reports reaching him from security agencies indicated that the celebration was hitch-free across the state.Bindow urged the people to remain law-abiding and continue to support government at all levels.“I also want to use this opportunity to urge our people to participate actively in the ongoing update of voters register because reports reaching me showed that participation is not encouraging,” the governor said.In Gombe, celebrations went on peacefully, but it was not business as usual for commercial vehicle operators, who lamented the dearth of passengers.Speaking with NAN in Gombe, Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Malam Ibrahim Bala, said the situation at the various park in the state was worrisome.Bala, who attributed the problem to the economic hardship in the country, said the motorists were ready to reduce fares if they would get passengers.Muslims in Jos enjoyed a peaceful Eid-el Fitr celebration yesterday, with security tightened in some parts of the Plateau capital.A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited some strategic areas in the city, observed that more security personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of worshipers and fun-seekers at recreation centres.The Chief Imam of Dutse Central Mosque in Jigawa, Sheikh Sani Birninkudu has advised Muslims to desist from making divisive comments capable of creating hate and disharmony among people.Birninkudu stated this in a sermon to mark Eid-el Fitr prayers in Dutse yesterday.The cleric advised Muslims to fear God, reminding them that they would be held accountable for their deeds in the hereafter.