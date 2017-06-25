 Eid-el-Fitr: Osinbajo hosts Buhari’s son, govt officials, others in his residence (PHOTOS) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday​ hosted some ​government officials, Muslim faithful  ​​and religious leaders​​ on the occasion of the 2017 Eid-​e​l-Fitr​. 

Eid-​e​l-Fitr​ marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan​.
The celebration took place in ​Osinbajo’s​ official residence at the Presidential Villa​.​
The pictures taken by Novo Isioro, personal photographer to the Acting President, show Yusuf, President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, in attendance.
​Others also seen are ​Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura​ Musa, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Malam Garba Shehu, among others.
​Meanwhile, ​Aisha​, ​wife of ​President​ Muhammadu ​Buhari​, has thanked Nigerians for praying​ for her husband.

​See photos below​…













