The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, on Friday ordered zonal Inspector-General of Police and Commissioners, to deploy massively policemen across the country for the Sallah celebration.A statement issued in Abuja by the Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said the operation would cover recreation centres, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities.He said federal highway patrol teams, Safer Highway patrol, and anti-crime patrol teams had been deployed on major roads and highways nationwide.Moshood said police officers were under strict instructions to be civil, polite and firm in carryout their duties.He said Special Police deployments would be made to flash points.“The Nigeria Police Force is hereby imploring members of the public to cooperate with Police personnel deployed in their localities,” he said.“The Inspector General of Police wishes the Muslim faithfuls and all Nigerians happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration.“He enjoins them to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest Police station,” he added.