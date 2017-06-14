The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to build a Maximum Prison in Sambisa Forest specifically for corrupt people.









He said the reason for the appeal was to express clearly that corrupt practice will not be tolerated in the land.

Speaking when he received the Media team of National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) on Monday in his office in Abuja, Magu said that if approved, it will serve as a special prison unit for corrupt people, which will totally isolate them and cut them off from their comfort zones.



He lamented that when kept in Lagos maximum Kirikiri prison, “they still go about their businesses as if nothing is amiss, using their communication gadgets, whereas, their actions have made Nigeria poorer than most Nations of the world. Maximum prison in Sambisa Forest specifically for corrupt people.‎”

“EFCC is leaving nothing to chance, we will making sure we continue to have the toughest position in the nation in relation to reducing and eliminating corruption activities,” Magu added.

Magu said the anti-graft agency was determined to banish corruption from the land.