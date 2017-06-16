The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that it was not prosecuting the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki in the recently concluded false declaration of assets case.In a series of tweets on its Twitter handle @officialEFCC, the anti-corruption agency made it clear to Nigerians that it was not the prosecutor at the Code of Conduct Tribunal trial.The EFCC also disowned counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, saying that he is an independent anti-corruption lawyer to the state and could be counsel to any organisation.During the two-year trial of Saraki, Rotimi Jacobs was always referred to as counsel for the EFCC, but the EFCC clarifies that he is not attached to the commission.For our friends that do not know, the #EFCC was NOT prosecuting the Senate President.— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) June 15, 2017The learned silk is an independent lawyer for the state. He could also be counsel to ICPC, NIA or DSS.— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) June 15, 2017