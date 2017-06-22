The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has filed a suit at a Lagos High Court, against The Sun newspaper over an alleged defamation.









Magu, in a statement of claims, signed by his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, wants the court to declare that the story published in Saturday Sun of March 25, 2017, which talked about two houses allegedly linked to his wife, defamed him.

Magu also demands that the court declares “an order for publication of apology, retraction and rebuttal of the libelous material by defendants on the front page of the Saturday Sun newspaper for seven consecutive editions of the newspaper and two other major newspapers for seven consecutive days.”





The Acting Chairman of EFCC also wants the court to place an order of “perpetual injunction restraining the newspaper or their cronies, group of people, association or anyone, however, called through the defendants or any newspaper/magazine, from further publishing or disseminating the libelous materials or similar one against the claimant forthwith.”





He urged the court to award, “damages in the sum of N100 million only against the defendants and in favour of the claimant.”

Shittu had earlier in March written a letter threatening to sue The Sun for N5bn if it didn’t retract its story.