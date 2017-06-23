Edo State Government says it plans to have a database of Northern settlers in the state as a way to tackle cases of suspected Fulani herdsmen attack on farmers.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. John Mayaki and made available to newsmen in Benin on Friday.





The governor said the initiative was to allow for identification of strange characters within the State.

According to the statement, Obaseki made this known to members of Arewa community in the state led by its President General, Alhaji Sahabi Umar after sharing ideas with them at Government House, Benin on Thursday night.





The governor urged Arewa community in the state to embrace the diversity which exists in Nigeria and forge a united bond.

He asserted that no true Fulani herdsman would abandon his cattle and take to killing of innocent farmers; rather, the recent cases of rape and murder were perpetrated by foreign elements bent on causing conflict.

He said “To checkmate the ugly trend, a committee will be set up to carry out community by community delineation of northern settlers across the state to help identify new comers and their aims.”

On the issue of grazing, Obaseki noted that fenced grazing areas with watering facilities would be clearly defined by government for herdsmen to feed their cattle with payment of economic fees for services rendered.





The governor assured of fair treatment in spite of religious differences, acknowledging intermarriage has made them stakeholders in Edo.





Earlier in his remarks, President of Arewa community in Edo, Alhaji Umar appreciated the governor for breaking fast with them and stated that Arewa community was unhappy with recent attacks as it was giving them a bad name.





Alhaji Umar pledged to support government in identifying and dealing with bad elements amongst the Fulani.



