Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, on Saturday, said it is the problem of unemployment that caused the Arewa youths to give Igbos residing in the North the October 1st ultimatum to leave the region. Dangote opined that if they were gainfully employed, they would not have come out to make such a divisive statement.
Reacting to his statement, Ebonyi state house of Assembly member, Maria Ude Nwachi, posted this open letter to him on her Facebook page, inquiring why he has no factory situated in the South East.

