The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday said joint operations with sister agencies targeted at kidnappers, terrorists and other high profile criminals across the country, have yielded results.

This is contained in a statement by its spokesman, Tony Opuiyo, It said the hunt for the notorious Benue kidnap kingpin, Terwase AKWAZA (aka Ghana), led to the arrest of some of his close associates.





The statement reads in full…





“On 9th June, 2017, the trio of Dondo ORSAA, Terhile MBALOHA and Teryima IHIAMBE (aka Clark) were apprehended at various locations within Katsina-Ala LGA, Benue State for their sustenance of kidnap operations across Benue and Taraba States.

During the operation, one (1) AK-47 rifle, a 9mm Pistol, Ammunition and complete set of Army uniform were recovered from ORSAA. Relatedly, on 10th April, 2017, one Terna SAPKO, an informant to the AKWAZA syndicate was arrested around the Army Barracks in Takum, Taraba State.

In Edo State, the Service on 9th June, 2017 at Aviele, Etsako West LGA, arrested fifteen (15) kidnap suspects led by Lance Corporal Samaila MADU, a dismissed soldier. Another member of the gang, Ibrahim TOPA sustained gunshot injury in his left leg while he was trying to escape.

Similarly, in Ebonyi State, one Chinonso ONWE (a.k.a Abino Flash) was arrested at Izhia Community, Ohaukwu LGA on 1st June, 2017, by the Service in collaboration with the Community’s Security Council for armed robbery and kidnapping.





He was identified to be a member of the Black Axe confraternity. During his arrest, two (2) locally made pistols and a pair of Nigerian Army fatigue were among items recovered from him.

Prior to these arrests, the Service, in collaboration with the Military, on 11th May, 2017, at the Kano State stretch of the Falgore Forest, arrested five (5) suspected Kidnappers/Cattle rustlers namely– Sani HASSAN (aka Ashana); Suleiman ABDULLAHI (aka Dogo Sule); Bashiru ABDULLAHI (aka Lamo); Amadu ABDULLAHI (aka Mallam); and Auwalu SANDA (aka Maitaru).





Also, on 17th May, 2017, along the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) road, Rivers State, the Service arrested one Alesa ABDULKARIM, for his alleged involvement in the kidnap of one Mayowa AKINKUADE.

Similarly, on 19th May, 2017, at Achala Autonomous Community, Obowo LGA, Imo State, the Service arrested one Chinyere ONYEANULUM for his connection with the kidnap of one Jennifer Chizitere ANURUO.

Concerned with the plethora of kidnappings on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, the Service, on 28th May, 2017, arrested Aminu ALIYU in Sokoto State for the kidnap of Ifeanyi AMOS (a Nigerian Army Captain) on 27th May, 2017 along the Jaji-Kaduna Highway.

On 7th June, 2017, the Service also arrested Yusuf ALIYU at Ungwar Danmani, Rigasa, Kaduna-North LGA, for his suspected membership of the syndicate terrorizing users of the Abuja-Kaduna Road.





Again, on 9th June, 2017, at Dankande village, Rigachiku, Igabi LGA, Kaduna State, the Service confronted a notorious kidnap gang. Though Isah BAKI, leader of the gang escaped with gunshot wounds, three (3) of his members namely: Hassan ABDULLAHI (22 years), Abubakar ABDULLAHI (27 years) and Suleiman ABDULLAHI (30 years) were arrested.





On the same 9th June, 2017, along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Express Road in Kaduna, the Service engaged another dangerous kidnap group and arrested two (2) of its members: Yusuf SANI and Yusuf ADAMU. Two (2) AK-47 rifles and nine (9) live ammunitions were recovered from the suspects who are currently being interrogated.

Committed to the effort aimed at achieving a terror free country, the Service sustained its counter terrorism/insurgency operations. To this effect, it continued the degrading of the capabilities of these terrorist elements.

Consequently, the Service in a joint operation with the Military on 9th June, 2017, arrested Abdulhamid ISIAKA (aka SMALL) and Habib AUDU, at Obajana and Ibilo in Kogi and Edo States respectively. It is instructive to note that ISIAKA is a Libyan returnee, who had travelled to that country alongside Abu UWAIS, a most wanted terrorist.

While in Libya, ISIAKA had undergone terrorism training and also acquired a cache of weapons in preparation for attacks in Kogi and Kaduna States. He however became notorious and specialized in gun-running, kidnapping, armed robbery and terrorist acts. ISIAKA has made useful statements to facilitate further investigations and actions against the terrorist and kidnap networks on the Abuja-Okene and the Kaduna-Abuja axis.





Earlier, on 1st May, 2017, at Galadima, Kogo District in Shiroro LGA of Niger State, Ishaq HASHIM and six (6) of his accomplices namely: Hassan MOHAMMED, Uzairu UMAR, Adamu ABDULLAHI, Sa’idu ABDULLAHI, Salisu HARUNA and Abubakar MUHAMMADU were arrested by the Service, in collaboration with the Military, for their notoriety in Boko Haram activities.





These groups were responsible for several armed robberies and string of kidnappings in Niger State, especially around the Suleja area.

On 8th May, 2017, at Damaturu, Yobe State, the Service arrested one Samaila ABDULLAHI (a.k.a Mohammadu), a close associate of Mai-Mata, an ally of a Boko Haram Commander, Abu AMMAR.

Following the ongoing concerted operations by the Military in the North East, some Boko Haram elements in a bid to spread their network resettled in Kaduna and its environs.

The Service’s current operations in the Kaduna axis are targeted at thwarting the new terror cells before they become fully active and deadly. For this reason, on 19th May, 2017, the Service arrested six (6) suspected Boko Haram insurgents at various locations in Igabi and Kaduna North LGAs, Kaduna State.

Those arrested have been identified as Abubakar Sadiq MUHAMMED, Muhammed NAZIFI, Abubakar USMAN, Yusufu Idris USMAN, Usman Idris USMAN, and Ismail IDRIS. At Unguwan Sanusi, Kaduna South LGA, Abubakar MOHAMMED, a Boko Haram suspect was also arrested.

Lastly, on 30th May, 2017, at Gwagwalada Town, Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, two (2) suspected Boko Haram insurgents, Muhammed BABANGIDA and Abdullahi SALIHU, were arrested by the Service.”



