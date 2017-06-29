According to H-Metro, a Zimbabwean sex starved lady who couldn't control her quest for sex was caught red-handed bedding her ex-boyfriend during her honeymoon earlier this year.





Kudzai Juliet Mudema, a former nurse in Gweru who got married to her husband Progress Walusi at Muzimukhulu Gardens in December 2016, was only two months into marriage before she cheated on him.

During their honeymoon, it was reported that Kudzai was caught by her husband when she was having sex with her ex- boyfriend only identified as Lawrence.





In a leaked WhatsApp chats, obtained by H-Metro, the heartbroken Walusi with Kudzai's sister Gulez had a discussion on the infidelity matter.





The chats which were typed in English and their indigenous language started with: “… I’m hurt, more than hurt, as I am texting you so tears are flowing down my cheeks. The last time I cried was 2009 when my mum passed away. … you know us very well ndichimuregerera you are the best person to testify kuti ndakambozama because I always confided in you.

Fracas dzese dzana Bule, abortion dzake I forgave her and opened a new chapter. If you check those chats it was barely two months into the marriage anga akutohura.





In as much as I love her wholeheartedly, for that I think in life there comes a time when a tough decision has to be made. I am doing this with a bleeding heart but I guess it’s the only way to go. For now better we go our separate ways….’





In response, Gulez said:

“Please forgive her… I know and understand what you are going through and would not want to coerce you into a premature decision but I just feel there could be another chance.”

When Kudzai was contacted, her cousin who answered the phone, said Kudzai had gone to Namibia to talk to her husband about her identity.





Kudzai’s cousin Nyasha Mudema, who spoke to the publication said the embattled wife had resigned from her job and had relocated to Namibia to work out issues with her husband.





When H-Metro reached to Walusi via Whatsapp, he responded saying:

“I know and very much respect the nature of your job but whatever happened to us, it’s a thing of the past. What I did back then or what she did back then zvaiva zvenguva iyoyo.. she is and will remain my wife.

Am sure u phoned her number mukataura ne whoever has her phone ikoko kuZim. We are trying to deal with our situation and we're doing just fine".

If u would seek to find more info u would realize whatever abt honeymoon it's not true and even contradicts how the event unfolded because honeymoon yacho we haven’t managed kuyiita due to work commitments.





But whoever is behind this has a score to settle after all it's our personal life', he added



