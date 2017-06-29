 Donald Trump Poses With Two Chibok Schoolgirls (PHOTO) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The White House posted on Facebook, a photo of US President, Donald Trump, with two Chibok schoolgirls, Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu. Ivanka Trump amongst other personalities.


It was captioned: "Photo of the Day: June 28, 2017.

President Donald J. Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Chibok schoolgirls Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu | June 27, 2017 (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)."














