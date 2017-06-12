Human rights activist and state Executive Director of Community Policing Partners for Justice Security and Democratic Reforms COMPPART, Akwa Ibom state, Saviour Akpan, has called for the division of the country into six zones.

Reacting to the recent utterance made by the northern youths asking Igbos to vacate their zone, Akpan said the youths were sponsored by their elders.

He said if the 2014 report of the national conference cannot be implemented, then the country should be peacefully divided into six.

He said, “I am calling for the implementation of that conference report under Goodluck Jonathan administration because it will help to solve all these agitations in Nigeria.

“What is stopping government from implementing that report? So for me the best option is to divide this country into six so that every section goes their respective ways.

“The quit notice is only a diversionary tactics and those northern youths are sponsored to make that noise.

“And some of those elders supporting them are those who looted this country and now they want to divert our attention and destabilize the country.

“Even if we are not Nigerians, we all have the right to live anywhere, we have the right to acquire and own moveable property anywhere in the word.”