As the recall process of the senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye thickens and causes tension in Kogi State, a former governorship aspirant under the platform of the All progressives Congress (APC) Prince Rotimi Obadofin who is now late has been reported to be one of the voters who signed the recall of senator Dino Melaye.

Recall that Prince Rotimi Obadofin died on 7th April 2016, and has since been buried according to Islamic rites. He contested Kogi State governorship election alongside late Prince Abubakah Audu, incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello where he lost during the party primary.





Announcing this development in Lokoja, the Campaign Manager to the late governorship aspirant, Yahaya Adesayo Ismail said he was perplexed when he saw that his late boss’ name appeared as one of those seeking for the recall of the controversial senator even when the people of Kogi West failed to support his noble agenda for the State when he was alive.





Describing the move as a fraud, Adesayo threatened to take appropriate actions to bring all the perpetrators to book.

Ismail said, ” When I was told, I said it can’t be possible, until I saw it myself. Late prince Rotimi Obadofin NEVER participated and supported fraud during his life time; why will anybody put his name among those calling for recall?

“Those who included his name in the mess and their supporters will forever know no peace in their lives and the lives of their children. They will live to regret their fraudulent actions.”

“They will die young and the Mercy of the Almighty Allah has seized in their lives. This is the same man that these bastards never supported his noble agenda for the state, talked hypocritically about him and used his political assets to promote another person.”

“I will personally pick this up, who ever handled this fraud in my ward will pay for this.”

It would be recalled that a total of 188,588 registered voters from Kogi West Senatorial district have reportedly signed to recall the Senator.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed July 3 for verification of signatures of all those that reportedly signed the recall document, after which a referendum would be conducted for the recall.