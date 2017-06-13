Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district on Tuesday reported his arch rival and Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to the Senate over clashes in Lokoja on Monday.









Rising through order 14 of the Senate rules in a plenary presided by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, he lamented that he narrowly escaped Kogi governor’s killer squad who invaded the place he was protesting in Lokoja.

Explaining that he was on a routine visit to his constituency, where he was received by his constituents in Kabba and other places, he said that the one of Lokoja turned bloody where one of governor’s hit-man was killed while some persons on his own side sustained injuries.

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, you will agree with me that Yahaya Bello’s killer squad who were harbored in government house invaded with shooting for 30 minutes until one of them was killed with wounded persons on my own side,” he said.

Referring to sections of Senate rules that empowers it to declare state of emergency, Dino asserted that here was obvious anarchy in Kogi, urging the declaration of emergency.

He added that there was break down of law and order, as well as heightened insecurity occasioned by militarization of the state by the governor.

“You will recall that a bus belonging to administrator of Lokoja local government loaded with arms and ammunition exploded when it was set on fire at the venue, so boys have been armed against the State,” he added.

Responding, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu noted that though the matter cannot be discussed now, he urged security agents to handle the the situation in a professional manner.