Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday described Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West) as a social deviate in the Senate.









Addressing State House reporters after meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Bello urged the Senate to check Melaye so that the lawmakers would not be adjudged birds of a feather.

The governor and the senator have been embroiled in a crisis.





Bello, who said he was at the Presidential Villa to brief Osinbajo on the development in Kogi, alleged that Melaye lacks proper parental care and constitutes a menace to the society.





"I'd rather admonish Nigerians that when a child lacks proper parental care and home upbringing, he constitutes social menace in the society. And if the society does not take steps to check and correct such a child, he can turn into criminal and take into criminality. Then, it'll be left to government to check such criminality. And if government does not, such a child can cause a serious embarrassment. That is what is happening in Kogi State.

"Then, talking of the Senate, let me rather admonish the Senate that that is an institution held in a very high esteem and I think the Senate and indeed the National Assembly is made up of men of high calibre and integrity and good character.

"I think it is necessary that that wonderful House should as matter of urgency and as a matter of fact check any social deviant that exists within them before they could be adjudged birds of the same feather. I know they are not of the same feather.

"The good people of Okunland and indeed West Senatorial District have learnt from a bitter mistake of not taming and curbing that social deviant and they have decided to take lawful steps in recalling him," he said.

The governor said there was peace in his state as projects were ongoing and salaries are being paid regularly.