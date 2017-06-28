The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has lampooned the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for commissioning with pomp and pageantry, a 300 KVA transformer installed in Lokoja as his first project.

In a brief speech during the ceremony, the governor had said that the project was in fulfillment of his election campaign promise to provide electricity that would ensure the opening of cottage industries in the state.

He promised that the facility would be extended to more rural communities, and urged artisans to take advantage of the power supply to expand their trades.





The governor urged the people to protect the facility against vandals and abuse, and appealed to them to promptly pay their bills so that effective service would be sustained.

However, in his reaction to the development, Dino Melaye who has been in a social media fight with the Governor, posted a photograph of the event on Facebook and wrote:

“Big party as Yahaya Bello commissioned his first project since he became governor. One transformer in Koto with red carpet and platform. Allah ya isa. Kai!!!!”

It could be recalled that the embattled Senator had earlier accused the governor of allegedly orchestrating his on-going recall process.