The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye has described his state governor, Governor Yahaya Bello as a compound fool under the influence of cheap drugs.

Governor Bello had on Wednesday described Senator Melaye as a social deviate in the Senate, saying that his constituents were in the process of recalling him, because “they have learnt from their bitter mistake”.

Reacting via a post on Instagram last night, Melaye, a chieftain of the APC said the governor is only scared of people with “rising profiles”.

He said Bello was only, “shooting the moon and boxing the air”.





His post below: