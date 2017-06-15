 Dino Melaye fires back at Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, calls him a fool | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye has described his state governor, Governor Yahaya Bello as a compound fool under the influence of cheap drugs.


Governor Bello had on Wednesday described Senator Melaye as a social deviate in the Senate, saying that his constituents were in the process of recalling him, because “they have learnt from their bitter mistake”.
Reacting via a post on Instagram last night, Melaye, a chieftain of the APC said the governor is only scared of people with “rising profiles”.
He said Bello was only, “shooting the moon and boxing the air”.


His post below:

