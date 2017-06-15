Police operatives have given detailed account on how billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudemeje George Onwuamadike also known as Evans was arrested.





Leader of IGP team, Abba Kyari, who was tracking the location of Evans and his gangs had planned to round them up together but his plans failed as the Kidnap kingpin was always changing locations, a situation that made it difficult to get his exact location.

The report quoted a source as saying while Kyari was searching for Evans, and had also mobilized some residents of Magodo Estate, where the suspect resides; the IGP also announced a bounty of N30m on information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest.

This efforts was said to have yielded results as three women suspected to be the kingpin’s girlfriends, Amaka, Ijeoma and Ngozi were picked up.

The operatives were said to have discovered that Evans was very close to Amaka and he rented an apartment for her in Okota area of Lagos State.

On discovering that Evans was sleeping in Amaka’s house on a regular basis, they decided to use Amaka to lure him but the kingpin on perceiving that Amaka had been arrested by the police avoided her as much as he could.

Luck, however, ran out on him as informant in Magodo informed the police that he had located Evans apartment.





Evans, according to the report was very elusive as he was aware that the police was on to him.

According to the source, Evans, who was unaware that that police operatives had located his Magodo apartment, on Saturday morning contacted Amaka.

The source said, “He was said to have called her on the phone around 4:15am, without knowing that some policemen were with her and asked her to wait outside her compound to meet him.





“She reportedly joined him later at the spot and as soon as she got into the car, he attacked her, threatening to kill her for not informing him about the police presence in her house.

“Evans was said to have gotten angry and drove away with her in his Grand Cherokee SUV and they had an accident at Iyana-Ipaja area where he abandoned the vehicle, seized Amaka’s phone and asked her to go home.

“It was from there that he picked a cab to his residence at Magodo to pick some few things towards travelling out of the country. After then, we swooped on him and arrested him inside his bedroom.”