Following persistent deportation of Nigerians, Federal Government, FG, has warned youths against leaving the shores of the country in seeking unforeseen greener pastures abroad, saying seven Nigerian footballers are presently stranded in Cairo, Egypt.Meantime, the FG in collaboration with Lagos State Government has concluded plans to host the maiden Diaspora Festival scheduled to hold between August 23 and 25, 2017, in Badagry aimed at assisting over 15 million Nigerians in diaspora to trace their roots.Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Oversees Affairs and Investment, Professor Ademola Abass, disclosed this yesterday, at a media conference on the activities lined up for the event, in Alausa, Ikeja.Dabiri-Erewa said: “There are seven Nigerian footballers stranded in Cairo. They were lured to the country with the hopes that there is a lucrative deal waiting for them there. But on their arrival, there was no football deal for them.”In the meantime, the Lagos and the Federal Governments have concluded arrangement to help over 15 million Nigerians in diaspora trace their roots back home through the Badagry Diaspora Festival scheduled to hold between August 23 and 25, 2017.Yesterday’s conference said the festival, which would be a replica of the 1977 Festival of Arts and Culture, had been designed to assist Africans in diaspora reunite with their roots.