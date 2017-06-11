Davido took to IG to reveal that he has fulfilled his promise of building a home for a fan.



Weeks ago, a video of a little boy, Utibe, singing Davido's song "If" went viral and drew his attention. The person who recorded the video revealed that not only does Utibe not go to school but has to hunt snails and assist his mother, who was abandoned by her husband.









This drove the good Samaritan into enrolling Utibe into school at Government Central Primary school Ibeno, Akwa Ibom state. He also revealed that Davido reached out and has promised to sort out the accommodation for his fan, Utibe and his family.



The promise has been fulfilled! See more photos of the home below.















