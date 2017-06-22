

Juventus CEO, Giuseppe Marotta, has confirmed that Dani Alves is set to leave the club.





Alves has reportedly agreed a two-year deal with Manchester City, with only his contract with the Serie A champions delaying the deal.





But Juve have revealed they will not stand in the 34-year-old’s way, as he seeks to leave Turin with a year still left on his contract.





“It is not a falling out, motivation is crucial to all players,” Marotta told reporters.





“Dani Alves has realised that he wants to try a different experience, we will consensually rescind the contract and we wish him all the best.





“Sure there is bitterness for what he has said, but I confirm that there has been no fall out.”





Alves won the Serie A and the Coppa Italia in his one year in Italy.