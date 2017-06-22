The Owerri Zone of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has destroyed 4118 cartons of frozen poultry products with duty paid value of N83,389,500 yesterday.









According to the Controller Federal Operations Unit Zone C Owerri, Amajam Bukar, the seizure of the poultry products was achieved through a tip off from an informant to operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit Zone C Owerri.

He said: “the Unit with the aid of partner security agencies including the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Nigeria Police Force, was able to secure the container and its contents and destroy it in line with government directives.

“Importation of frozen poultry products is illegal and it still remains on Nigeria’s import prohibition list.

“I call on the public not to buy such products because they are harmful to human health.

“I also call on intending frozen poultry importers to desist and instead channel their resources to legal imports will be of benefit to the nation and to avoid loss of their scarce resources.”.

He reiterated the commitment of the Service to work tirelessly to protect the economy as well as the local agriculture industry from unhealthy competition.

On hand to witness the destruction were representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Department of State Security, National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), amongst others.

More photos below:



