Some workers in Cross River State have shunned labour order of sit-at-home and resumed work at their respective ministries and government parastatals. The workers defiled labour threat and commenced work in their Ministries, Parastatals, and Agencies (MDAs) saying they do not understand the demands of organized labour.According to reports, workers of MDAs including Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC), Cross River Signage and Advertisements Agency (CRISAA), Cross River State College of Health Technology (COTECH) and Governor’s Office are on their duty posts.Others are, Cross River Tax Regulatory Agency (CTRA), Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH), Cross River State Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), Ministry of New Cities Development, Cross River Tourism Bureau and the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on NGOs and Community-based Organisations.Meanwhile, some MDAs are still showing respect to the circular signed by the Action Committee of the Organised Labour and did not resume work at their various offices. These MDAs include, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Works, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Sustainable Development and Social Welfare.Others are Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Due Process and Price Intelligence Bureau, Nigerian Chronicle, Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency (CRSPHCDA), Cross River Broadcasting Corporation (CRBC), All the MDAs in Michael Ani’s (Old) Secretariat, All MDAs in New State Secretariat.Also not working are Cross River State Water Board Limited (CRSWBL), Cross River State Development and Management Institute, High Court, and Centre for Tropical Diseases. Irrespective of Ministry of Environment closing their office entrance, workers were seen falling trees at No. 1 Barracks Road by 11-11 Roundabout to keep the environment clean.According to reports, some members of the Organised Labour have been compromised as stated by the Bulletin 4/2017, which is reproduced thus: “It has become necessary to inform you that after successful agreement between Govt/Organised Labour that led to the shelving of the planned strike on 30th May, 2017, some officials of Govt has constituted themselves as a Cork in the wheel of that progress.”The Organised Labour which said the strike was indefinite, has also debunked the rumour that they rejected the promotional calculations by the Head of Service or Commissioner for Finance. They added that, it is a delay tactics to deny workers their right.