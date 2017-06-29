Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a picture of him holding his son and daughter on social media.It was captioned: ‘So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life’.It was reported earlier in the month that Ronaldo had given birth to a set of twins through a surrogate mother on the West Coast of US. The twins are called Eva and Mateo.Ronaldo, had announced the birth of his first son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, known as Cristianinho to the world in July 2010. Cristianinho was also born through surrogacy.