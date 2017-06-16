Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to leave Real Madrid, according to newspaper reports from Portugal.Portuguese daily newspaper A Bola has this morning claimed the Real Madrid striker is angry at his treatment by Spanish tax authorities and has expressed his wish to leave the country.Spanish prosecutors have accused the Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo of defrauding the authorities of 14.7 million euros in tax, an accusation Ronaldo is contesting.Ronaldo denies the accusation and A Bola say the 32-year-old striker has made the "irreversible" decision to leave the club, and has informed his teammates of his intentions.The four-time Ballon d'Or winner responded to the tax charges by posting a picture of himself 'shushing' at the camera along with the caption “Sometimes the best answer it’s to be quiet”."It is clear that the football player did not try to evade taxes," Ronaldo's Gestifute management company said.Ronaldo signed a new five-year contract to stay at the Bernabeu in November 2016, declaring he is ready to play on until his 41st birthday."This is a special day for me, extending my links with this club, the club of my heart. Renewing for five years is very special and let it be clear that this is not the last contract," said Ronaldo, only seven months ago."I want to keep making history and I'm sure that in the next five years I will keep scoring goals and winning trophies with the best club in the world. I want to finish my career at this club but I want this to be my penultimate contract."Ronaldo played a starring role in Real Madrid's season, scoring 38 goals as Los Blancos retained the Champions League and won the La Liga title for the first time since 2012.Manchester United would be keen on bringing the 32-year-old back to the Premier League after their move for Antoine Griezmann collapsed earlier this summer.United have taken the decision not to renew Zlatan Ibrahimovic's one-year contract and Ronaldo could become the club's number one transfer priority should he become available.