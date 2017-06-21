Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Portugal grabbed a 1-0 victory over hosts Russia in the two teams' second Confederations Cup Group A game on Wednesday.The Real Madrid superstar, who made headlines for dissatisfaction at the Baernabeu last week, struck in the eighth minute, when he raced under a Raphael Guerreiro cross and looped his header over Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev from close range.The goal was the Portugal captain's 74th international strike, leaving him one shy of becoming just the third European player in history with 75 or more in a career.He has now scored in four European Championships, three World Cups and a Confederations.The win gives Portugal four points from two matches, after Sunday's opening draw with Mexico who play later in the day, while Russia have three points.Credit: ESPN