Trouble is brewing in the National leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance following perceived plot to deny the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano of a return ticket by the party.The National Secretary of APGA, Mr. Labaran Maku, gave the indication on Thursday at end of the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party in Awka, Anambra State.An Enugu High Court presided over by Justice A.R Ozoemena, had on May 22, 2017, ordered the removal of the National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye, and replaced him with Chief Martin Agbaso.The judge had in an order of mandamus asked the Independent National Electoral Commission and the police to stop further dealings with Oye.Rising in a meeting in Awka on Thursday, the National Executive Council of APGA presided by Victor Oye dissociated itself from the leadership of Chief Martin Agbaso, describing his actions as the height of impunity.It declared that the crisis in APGA was instigated by the detractors of Obiano.Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Maku said, ” What is in contention is not the National Leadership of APGA; what is happening is part of an orchestrated plan to destabilise Governor Willie Obiano ahead of the upcoming governorship election in the state.“It has become very clear to the opposition that they cannot win Governor Obiano at the polls due to his outstanding performance which is widely acclaimed, hence their new antics to plant the seed of discord in the party.“Anambra has now become a model for good governance and the transformation that has taken place under the APGA regime proves that it has the solution to the nation’s political and socio-economic challenges.