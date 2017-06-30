Evans

An Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, said on Friday the police has the court’s backing to detain the kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans, for 90 days, contrary to insinuations in some quarters that he is being held illegally.Kyari, who led the special squad of policemen that smashed Evans’ gang, said the detention is to allow for thorough investigation of the suspect.He said: “All those who want Evans released did not know that the police had obtained a 90 -day warrant to detain him.”He said the detention warrant was obtained on June 21.Evans had challenged his continued detention in court, describing it as illegal.He is praying the court to order his immediate release if they cannot arraign him in court immediately.He is also asking for N300million damages from the police for his “illegal” detention.However, Kyari said: “We envisaged that they would do that hence we beat them to it.”In a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed on his behalf by a Lagos lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, the kidnapper said his continued detention without trial was illegal.He is praying the court for an order directing the respondents to immediately charge him to court if there is any case against him in accordance with Sections 35{1}{c} {3} {4} {5} {a} {6} and 36 of the 1999 Constitution.