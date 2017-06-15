Corentin Tolisso has moved to Bayern Munich from Lyon, for a record fee that could reach 47.5 million euros ($53.5 million).
The France midfielder has signed a five-year deal with Bayern, bringing an end to his 10-year association with the Ligue 1 side.
Tolisso also becomes the most expensive player to be signed by a Bundesliga club, breaking the previous record set when Javi Martinez joined Bayern from Athletic Bilbao in 2012.
“I had a wonderful time at Lyon, and I’m very thankful for that,” Tolisso said in a statement released by his new club.
“Now I’m really pleased to be at one of the best clubs in Europe. I have great aims for my time at FC Bayern. Today is a great day for me.”
After the retirement of Xabi Alonso, coach Carlo Ancelotti was left with a free slot in the midfield.
“We’re really pleased we’ve been able to sign such a young and interesting player ahead of stiff competition from abroad. Corentin Tolisso was Carlo Ancelotti’s wish for our midfield,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge explained.
