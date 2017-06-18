The suspected criminal was arrested on June 10 at one of his houses on Magodo Estate, Lagos State.Following his arrest and confessions, a Twitter user with the handle @Diranaire (Diran) had on June 12 posted a tweet, “#FreeEvans #JusticeForEvans. Igbos are being victimised. That’s how deeply some Nigerians are brainwashed.”Three days after that tweet, another Twitter handle, @TAJUDEEOLAJID, posted, “For me, I don’t see any difference between Saraki and Evans … they’re both hustling for dollars, please #freeEvans. If saraki can be freed I think we should start trending #freeEvans the kidnapper.”Similarly, on June 16, another Twitter handle, @justemdee, said, “Now that @BukolaSaraki is discharged and declared ‘innocent.’ We should expect Evans, the kidnapper, to be discharged too. Please #FREEEvans.”Expressing shock over the Twitter campaign to free Evans, a Twitter user with the handle @Omodayo2 wrote, “I woke up to a #FreeEvans campaign. Lord Jesus, when are you coming back? There are more mad humans roaming the earth now, save us.”Another user, @lordtannertalks, said, “Are you people asking for #freeEvans mad? Free what? All you people pushing this #freeEvans matter, may God punish you all for a long time.”A tweet by @sheysheykushey said, “I sincerely pray that the loved ones of those behind the #FreeEvans campaign fall victim to other kidnappers out there. This I solemnly pray.”In the same vein, @cicceroUNO said, “The thunder that will fire the advocates of #FreeEvans will come like a doctor’s prescription: 2 morning, 1 afternoon and 2 in the night.”Showing similar indignation @PrimeBaba stated, “All the exponents of #FreeEvans are human beings who have chosen to function by animal code simply. No gainsaying they are all deranged!”“Those who are behind the #FreeEvans stuff; may kidnappers locate and kidnap you; bunch of inhumane beings!” a Twitter user with the handle @geotaha stated.Then on Saturday, another Twitter user with the handle, @CarxSan, said in a series of tweets that drew the ire of other users, “So if you all can look the other way when the politicians get cleared of wrongdoings and get mad at the #FreeEvans tag, then we should do more. Insults were enormous and my mentions were a storm but you are all missing something important. #FreeEvans.“Some of you went as far as mentioning the police handles and asking for my head. Lol #FreeEvans. First attempt at making you all mad and it worked.”