The Christian Association of Nigeria on Sunday called on Muslim leaders to speak out against those taking advantage of religion to commit crimes in the country.The organisation expressed the hope that the prayers offered by Muslim clerics during the period of Ramadan would be answered to heal the nation.CAN President, Dr Samson Ayokunle, made the demand in a message signed on his behalf by the association’s Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel, to congratulate Muslims for successfully completing the Ramadan fasting and the celebration of Eid Mubarak.He said, “It is our hope that the prayers offered by the Muslim Ummah within the solemn period are answered and will go a long way in healing our nation and bringing Nigeria out of her current challenges.“We encourage Muslim leaders and committed Nigerians to speak out against those who take advantage of religion to commit heinous crimes. On our part as Christians, we will initiate and support all measures that will bring about unity, peace, love and development in our nation, Nigeria.”Meanwhile, Ayokunle has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari as his medical trip to the United Kingdom enters 50 daysSpeaking in an interview with our correspondent, Ayokunle, however, said CAN would not be drawn into the controversies concerning the state of health of the President.He said, “Our own concern is to be praying for him. For me, if he was well, Buhari would have been back to the country by now. So, it is obvious that Buhari is not okay. Before he travelled, he said it was only his doctors that would determine when he would come back. Right from time, we knew that Buhari’s return would be indefinite.”