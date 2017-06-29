Coalition of Northern Groups has dissociated itself from a statement credited to a certain Arewa Coalition which alleged that the Yoruba nation was imposing the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on the nation, warning that any statement not credited to its leaders must not be linked to it.





A statement issued by the group’s spokesman, Abudl-Azeez Suleiman on Thursday stated that, “Our attention has been drawn to a statement by a certain Arewa Coalition in which the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the Yoruba were derogated.

“While we state that the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, is not in anyway connected to that statement or the group that made it, we call on the public to beware of people and groups currently engaged to distract our noble course.

“We restate here that the name of our group is Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, and advise that any statement not coming from our spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman or Amb. Shettima Yerima or N. A. Shariff, should not be linked to us.

“While we affirm our commitment to the peaceful pursuit of the contents of the Kaduna Declaration, we wish to restate our unshaking respect for, and loyalty to Nigerian authorities and institutions.

“We also state that we hold no grudge against the person of the Acting President who is diligently discharging the burden duly entrusted in him by Mr President.

“Similarly, we do not habour any ill-will against the Yoruba or any Nigerian tribe for that matter as it is not in the character of the cultured North to do so.

“For further clearance, our struggle is principally to ensure that those seeking to leave Nigeria are given the chance to exercise their fundamental right as entrenched in various international treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“Specifically, we feel concerned by the style of the agitation for Biafra which is punctuated by threats of war and violence.”



